Russia, ASEAN positions on situation around Iran coincide — Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. The positions of Russia and the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations largely align on many international issues, including the situation around Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"On many issues in today’s world, our positions are close or even coincide. This concerns, in particular, the situation around Iran," he said following the Russia-ASEAN summit.

Putin noted that the meeting participants unanimously welcomed the agreements between Tehran and Washington on the cessation of the military conflict and on working out the parameters of a future peace agreement.