Putin opens Russia-ASEAN summit with welcome address

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the participants of the Russia-ASEAN summit as he officially opened the event held on Wednesday during a ceremonial reception hosted on behalf of the Russian head of state for the leaders of delegations attending the event in Kazan.

"Our summit is taking place on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of relations between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It has brought together leaders, heads of governments, prominent politicians and state officials from all the 11 ASEAN member countries," the Russian leader said.

Addressing the esteemed delegations, Putin said that their presence "convincingly illustrates the mutual desire of Russia and southeastern Asian nations to strengthen partnership and take it to a new, more advanced level."

"I would like to once again welcome you to Russia with all my heart," Putin added.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations was established in 1967, and now it includes 11 countries - Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.