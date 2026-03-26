Putin says consequences of Middle East conflict remain difficult to predict

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the escalation of the Middle East conflict has jeopardized a wide range of industries, and there’s no telling what further consequences may follow.

"The armed conflict in the Middle East is increasingly impacting the current situation and causing significant disruption to international logistics, manufacturing, and supply chains," he said at the plenary session of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The Russian leader noted that entire sectors, specifically those tied to the extraction and processing of hydrocarbons, metals, the production of fertilizers, and many other goods and product categories, have received a shock. "It’s still hard to predict the consequences of the conflict in the Middle East with any confidence. It seems to me that even those involved in the conflict are themselves unable to foresee developments," President Putin said.

"But for us, this is even more challenging. Nevertheless, we must operate within the circumstances in which the aforementioned events are unfolding," he added.