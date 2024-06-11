Lavrov accuses West of ignoring UN Charter

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 11. /TASS/. The West’s actions often run counter to the principles of the United Nations Charter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The task of consolidating the framework of international law and collective principles in decision-making on global matters is coming to the fore. Such decisions will be legitimate and efficient only when these principles are observed," he said at a meeting with his BRICS+ counterparts. "This principle is committed to paper in the UN Charter, but, regrettably, decisions made by the collective West, especially in the areas of economy, finance, and trade, often run counter to the basic principles of the UN Charter."

According to Lavrov, BRICS nations have similar approaches to issues of reforming the system of multilateral institutions, including the UN and its Security Council, as well as on the post-pandemic recovery of the global economy, and the goals of sustainable development approved by the UN General Assembly.