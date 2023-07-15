African leaders on Ukraine peace mission to have opportunity to talk with Putin – Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The African leaders on a Ukraine peace mission will have an opportunity to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in late July, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

Diplomatic sources told TASS earlier on Saturday that the African leaders of the Ukraine peace mission from Egypt, Zambia, Comoros, Congo, Senegal, Uganda and South Africa expected to meet with the head of the Russian state before the opening of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg or during its work.

"The summit’s program is still being prepared. But there will surely be an opportunity to talk on the sidelines," Peskov said, responding to a question about whether such a meeting was possible in St. Petersburg.

As one of the sources told TASS, the seven African leaders agreed to continue efforts and discuss proposals under the Ukraine peace mission.

A delegation of seven African countries that included the presidents of Zambia, Comoros, Senegal and South Africa, the Egyptian prime minister and representatives of the Republic of Congo and Uganda visited Kiev on June 16 where it held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

The following day, the mission was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. On behalf of the delegation, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined on June 17 the plan of 10 principles that might lay the foundation for the peace process in Ukraine.

The Russia-Africa second summit and economic forum are scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on July 27-28.