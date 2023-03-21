Hope for fair court ruling in Scythian gold case ‘still glimmers’ — Shulgin

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Hope for a fair decision by the Supreme Court of the Netherlands in the Scythian gold case "still glimmers", although the chances for it are slim, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OPCW, ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin, said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

"There is still a glimmer of hope the Supreme Court may pronounce a fair decision. The chances of fair, correct administration of justice - this time by the Supreme Court of the Netherlands - still exist. They are rather slim, unfortunately," he said.

Shulgin recalled that at the previous stages of the litigation the Dutch courts "ignored the Crimeans’ interests."

"So far the Dutch courts have been guided by political factors and criteria. Their decisions were purely political," he concluded.

At the end of October 2021, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled that the Scythian gold collection should be handed over to Ukraine. In January 2022, Russia filed a cassation appeal against this decision with the Supreme Court of the Netherlands.