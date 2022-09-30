Kremlin understands and shares Donbass residents’ joy after referendum — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russians are rejoicing along with Donbass residents that new regions are becoming part of Russia, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Journalists asked the Kremlin spokesman about the Kremlin’s attitude to the manifestations of joy in Russia’s future new regions, in particular, satirical cartoons featuring western leaders in Donetsk, "Naturally, we welcome such moods, which manifested themselves in the absolutely clear referendum results," he noted.

"People have come a long way to this moment and, naturally, they are rejoicing. We are rejoicing along with them," he said.