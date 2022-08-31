Mir system to be integrated with Iranian payment system soon — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian payment system Mir will soon be integrated with Iranian system Shetab, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a press conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossei Amir-Abdollahian.

"Substantive negotiations at the level of central banks are underway regarding the integration and mutual use of the Russian Mir system and the Iranian Shetab system. They communicated in July and decided on a strategy that will lead us to this goal. I'm confident it'll happen soon," he said.

In turn, the Iranian Foreign Minister noted that solid agreements were reached on the technical aspects of the integration of the two payment systems.