Biometric data of Russians will not be gathered without their consent — Ministry

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Biometric data of Russian nationals are not anticipated to be collected in the integrated biometric system (IBS) without their consent, the Ministry for Digital Development said in its Telegram channel.

The Kommersant newspaper reported earlier that the Ministry suggested rejecting the need to receive consents for transfer of biometric data to the system from different sources.

"In view of reports appeared in mass media, the Ministry for Digital Development clarifies that the prepared draft order of the Ministry does not anticipate cancellation of receiving consents of citizens for gathering of their biometric data. The draft order contemplates regulation of processes of importing earlier gathered biometric data stored in commercial systems, largely in banks, to the state IBS," the Ministry said.