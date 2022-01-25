Putin, Cuban president did not discuss deploying military bases, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel did not discuss bolstering bilateral military-technical cooperation or deploying military bases during their telephone conversation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No," the Russian presidential spokesman said, replying to a question about whether the Kremlin press office’s message that the leaders discussed "both countries’ further coordination on the international scene in line with the principles of strategic partnership and the traditions of friendship and mutual understanding" should be understood to mean bolstering military-technical cooperation and deploying Russian military bases.

As the Kremlin press secretary pointed out, "the relations between Russia and Cuba have deep traditions."

"They are filled with solid content and, indeed, it is extremely important to synchronize positions on international and regional issues of mutual interest. This is what the heads of both countries spoke about yesterday," Peskov insisted.

The Kremlin press office reported on January 24 that Putin and Diaz-Canel held a telephone conversion.

"The leaders had an in-depth exchange of opinions on bilateral cooperation in trade, the economy and investment. The Cuban head of state thanked Russia for the humanitarian aid supplied to the republic, including in the context of countering COVID-19. The presidents discussed both countries’ further coordination on the international scene in line with the principles of strategic partnership and the traditions of friendship and mutual understanding," the Kremlin press office said in a statement.

During their talk, both leaders "reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and agreed to intensify contacts at different levels," the statement reads.