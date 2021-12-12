US aggressive rhetoric does not contribute to defusing tension with Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the US belligerent rhetoric does nothing to contribute to defusing tension in relations between Moscow and Washington.

"We have heard too much aggressive rhetoric from the US in the past weeks. Unfortunately, this doesn’t facilitate the reduction of tension," he told the Govorit Moskva radio station on Sunday.

On December 7, Putin and Biden held talks in a videoconference format, the conversation lasted two hours. The situation around Ukraine was the prevailing subject, the leaders also discussed bilateral relations, cybersecurity and the Iranian nuclear deal.