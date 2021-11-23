More countries realize need for ‘safety net’ against Western whims — Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Increasingly more countries begin to realize the necessity of creating a "safety net" against Western countries’ unreliability and inability to negotiate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Increasingly more countries begin to realize the necessity to create a safety net, to create systems that won’t make them dependent on the whims, the unreliability, the inability to negotiate with our Western colleagues," he said at an international forum organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP).

According to the Russian top diplomat, the Western countries, being the largest shareholders of the World Bank and other financial institutions, have been blocking, for political reasons, not only projects in Russia but also in such countries as Syria. "Although this is about observing all norms effective today. The politicization is blatant. I don’t think that with such actions the West will build a good reputation for itself," he added.

The Russian foreign minister noted that Russia had been increasing cooperation with fellow thinkers, of which there are many - this is the post-Soviet space, the EAEU, the CIS, the SCO, BRICS. He added that via bilateral channels the connections are bolstered with Asian, African, Latin American countries and their subregional unions that had also displayed an interest in a partnership within the framework of the EAEU.