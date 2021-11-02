Russia, US establish steady dialogue through Security Councils, ministries, envoy says

WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. Russia and the US have managed to establish a steady dialogue along the lines of Security Councils and diplomatic agencies after the Geneva summit in June, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said addressing the participants of the Fort Ross Dialogue meeting on Tuesday, according to the Russian Embassy in Washington.

"A sustainable dialogue is held through Security Councils and Foreign Ministries. There are expert contacts on climate issues, the development and protection of the Arctic. Business interaction continues, bilateral trade is growing. Nevertheless, these are just the first shoots on the way towards recovering our relations. Much work lies ahead in establishing the foundation for further progress," the diplomat said.

"We have resumed professional dialogue on strategic stability and cybersecurity. Averting an arms race and practicing self-restraint in cyber-competition are critically important for normalizing bilateral ties and preventing escalation of tension into a real crisis," the envoy added.