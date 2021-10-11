Lavrov points to risks of continuing attacks against UN Charter

BELGRADE, October 11. /TASS/. Russia, just like a majority of members of the international community, finds very risky the continuing attacks against the UN Charter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the plenary session of the jubilee forum of the Non-Aligned Movement on Monday.

Lavrov voiced the hope that the conference "will send a clear message to most countries of the world there is no alternative to building inter-state relations on the principles of equality."

"Russia, just like an overwhelming majority of members of the world community, finds the continuing attacks against the UN Charter destructive and dangerous," he said. "The same applies to attempts at replacing the UN-centric architecture by non-inclusive concepts, like a so-called rules-based world order, which, in fact relies on double standards and may plunge us into an era of bloc policies and division lines."

Lavrov stressed that the Non-Aligned Movement was capable of taking concerted action to successfully resist such attempts.

"Russia's effective cooperation with Non-Aligned Movement members on the UN General Assembly's platform is a clear sign we make similar approaches to many issues on the global agenda: from resistance to illegitimate unilateral sanctions to struggle against terrorism and the protection of human rights," Lavrov concluded. "We hope that our joint work and the level of mutual support will keep growing, particularly so, after Russia has been granted the status of an observer."

The Non-Aligned Movement incorporates countries that are opposed to participation in military-political blocs and press for the peaceful coexistence of peoples. At the jubilee forum timed for the organization's 60th anniversary a total of 105 countries are represented; 43 delegations are led by foreign ministers.