SCO does not plan to turn into military-political bloc with CSTO — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is not planning to turn into a military-political bloc, but the interaction with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will continue to grow, Special Representative of the Russian President in the SCO, ambassador-at-large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Khakimov said on Thursday.

"The SCO regularly holds military and anti-terrorist drills ‘Peace Mission’, which involve both the SCO member states and a number of states that have dual membership in the [SCO and CSTO] organizations. This is a part of their interaction. As I understand it, this practice will continue to expand, since the parties are interested in it. Moreover, the objective tasks and goals of the organizations are aligned," he said adding, "However, the SCO is in no way talking about turning into some military-political bloc."

Khakimov noted that contacts between the organizations have been established "quite a long time ago." "The meeting of the heads of the SCO and CSTO member states on Afghanistan has just demonstrated that all their assessments align, the understanding of the situation is largely the same, they also intend to continue joint work," he added.