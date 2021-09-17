Moscow launches probe into foreign cyberattacks on online voting systems

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin has instructed to conduct a probe into cyberattacks conducted from abroad on Russian online voting systems, committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"Cyberattacks originating from abroad were carried out today on the resources of the federal platform of the remote digital voting, the Moscow digital voting system as well as the Independent Public Monitoring association website which led to time delays in accessing these online resources," she said. "The head of the Investigative Committee instructed the main investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee to launch a procedural probe into it."

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as the Single Voting Day. The balloting process will span across three days — September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters will go to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions, local legislatures will elect top executive officials) and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.