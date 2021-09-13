Russia values independence of San Marino’s foreign policy, including on sanctions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The independence of San Marino’s foreign policy, particularly on the issue of the illegitimate anti-Russian sanctions, creates additional opportunities to boost the bilateral cooperation with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at a press conference following talks with his Sammarinese counterpart Luca Beccari.

"We are generally focused on deepening the bilateral cooperation. We jointly view today’s visit as an important step in this direction. We value that San Marino pursues an independent foreign policy, particularly on the issue of joining the unilateral illegitimate sanctions," he said. "This creates additional opportunities to strengthen our practical cooperation, and we spoke today about the options we have to expand the cooperation, particularly in the trade, economic, and investment spheres."

Lavrov noted that the parties agreed to continue cooperation on various international forums, including the UN, OSCE, and Council of Europe.

San Marino did not join the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the European Union, the US, and several other countries in 2014.