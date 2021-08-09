Cabinet adopts concept for hydrogen energy development in Russia

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s government has adopted the concept for development of hydrogen energy in the country, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with deputy ministers on Monday, adding that its first stage is expected to take 3.5 years.

"The government has drafted a concept for development of hydrogen energy. It defines the targets, strategic initiatives and key measures on creation of the sector in the country. The plan is to implement it in stages. The first [stage] suggested to take the next 3.5 years, envisions the creation of relevant clusters and the implementation of pilot projects on production and export of hydrogen, as well as the use of hydrogen energy sources on the domestic market," he said.

At next stages (by 2035 and 2050) it is planned to create export-oriented production operations, shift to the serial use of hydrogen technologies in various sectors of the economy from petrochemistry to housing and utilities, he added.

"The development of hydrogen energy will allow mitigating the risks of losing energy markets and support economic growth through the formation of new production operations, as well as the creation of high-tech jobs, export of products and technologies," PM noted.

About concept

Unlocking the national potential in the field of production, use and export of hydrogen, as well as Russia’s joining leading countries in the area, are among the targets of the approved concept, according to the government’s press service. Such strategic initiatives as the launch of pilot projects on production of low-carbon hydrogen, the creation of consortiums on production of equipment and components, the formation of infrastructure for storage and transportation of hydrogen are expected to help achieve the goals.

It is suggested that at least three territorial production clusters will be created, the cabinet said in a statement. "The northwestern [cluster] will export hydrogen to European countries and implement the measures on reduction of carbon footprint of export-oriented enterprises. The eastern [cluster] will supply hydrogen to Asian countries, as well as be involved in the development of hydrogen infrastructure in the transport and energy fields. Finally, the Arctic cluster is aimed at ensuing low-carbon electric power supply to Russia’s Arctic Circle," the statement said.