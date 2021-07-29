Russian envoy, Lebanese PM-designate discuss political dialogue

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov has held a telephone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati, discussing ways to boost political dialogue between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Russia welcomed Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s move to appoint Najib Mikati as prime minister following consultations with the leaders of parliamentary factions, and was hopeful that an effective government would be formed as soon as possible and would have the support of Lebanon’s main political and religious forces," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties touched upon some pressing issues related to boosting friendly relations between Russia and Lebanon, "including ways to enhance political dialogue and boost mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly with the aim of overcoming the social and economic problems that Lebanese society has been facing."

On Monday, the Lebanese president appointed Mikati as the country’s prime minister and ordered him to form a new government.