Putin knew about plans to name deputy PM responsible for federal districts — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin notified President Vladimir Putin in advance about the plans to assign deputy prime ministers to handle Russia’s federal district administration obligations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Naturally, the head of government informed the head of state about these plans in advance," he said when asked the relevant question.

On Monday, Mishustin announced that he named his deputies to oversee each of the country’s federal districts. In particular, Dmitry Grigorenko will be responsible for the Central Federal District, Viktoria Abramchenko for the Siberian Federal District, Tatyana Golikova for the Northwestern Federal District, Yury Borisov for the Ural Federal District, Marat Khusnullin for the Southern Federal District, Dmitry Chernyshenko for the Volga Federal Region and Alexander Novak for the North Caucasian Federal District. Yury Trutnev will remain the curator of the Far Eastern District. The appointments were made with consideration for the professional experience, knowledge and the range of tasks that the deputy prime ministers handle in the government, Mishustin noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that deputy prime ministers should be responsible for federal districts during his annual Direct Line session on June 30. Putin then emphasized that the curatorship practice is applied to the Russian Far East and the Arctic and has lived up to its expectations.