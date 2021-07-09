Russian diplomat points to unprecedented US-EU meddling in Moldova’s election campaign

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Representatives of the United States and the European Union are aggressively employing efforts to interfere in Moldova’s current election campaign, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at Friday’s briefing.

"We regret to point out that Moldova’s election campaign is being accompanied by unprecedented meddling in the country’s domestic affairs by US and EU representatives," she noted. "The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that overtly biased statements and remarks targeting one’s political opponents were unacceptable. Unfortunately, our appeals went unheeded. This resulted in mounting domestic political tensions and a polarized society," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted.

Zakharova emphasized that Russia had always supported Moldova’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

She added that Moscow was keeping a close eye on the run-up to the country’s election. "We hope that the election will be held in a calm atmosphere, in accordance with domestic legislation and international law," the Russian diplomat said.