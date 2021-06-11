No decision yet on joint Putin-Biden press conference, Kremlin spokesman says

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin is ready for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s joint press conference with his US counterpart Joe Biden but no final decision has been made yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.

"We heard about such a possibility from our American counterparts, but we are still waiting for final confirmation but since the very beginning President Putin has been open to any alternatives," Peskov said, as cited by CNN.

According to the news outlet, the Russian presidential spokesman added that "Putin is not going to Geneva just to appear on the same platform as Biden but because ‘the poor state of relations’ between the US and Russia demands a summit."

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16. The Russian presidential press service said earlier that Putin and Biden would discuss the prospects for Russia-US relations, strategic stability matters and pressing global issues, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ways to resolve regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state since Biden entered the Oval Office.