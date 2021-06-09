Kiev’s true intentions are alienation of Donbass, freezing of conflict — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The true intentions of the Ukrainian authorities are to alienate Donbass and freeze the conflict, Russia’s envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group for the peaceful settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine Boris Gryzlov told reporters following a scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

"Judging from Kiev’s negotiating strategy and tactic, it is clear that Ukraine does not need Donbass for domestic, foreign policy or economic reasons. The true intentions of Ukrainian authorities are to alienate Donbass and freeze the conflict," he said.

"The negotiating process should be as open as possible. The international and, primarily, Ukrainian public should understand the positions of the Kiev leadership. Ukraine obstructs this by disguising its true position," Gryzlov noted.

The Trilateral Contact Group held its scheduled meeting on Wednesday. The next one is planned for June 23.