Over 500 journalists accredited at Russia-US summit in Geneva — Swiss Foreign Ministry

GENEVA, June 8. /TASS/. More than 500 journalists have already been accredited at the summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and American President Joe Biden, which will take place in Geneva on June 16, the Swiss diplomatic mission at the United Nations Office at Geneva told TASS.

"From 500 to 600 journalists have already received accreditation, the review of applications continues," the official representative of the Swiss diplomatic agency said. She reiterated that the deadline for submitting accreditation requests is 10:00 (11:00 Moscow time) on June 11.

Journalists requesting accreditation for the summit should comply with the sanitary requirements established by Swiss authorities. In particular, they are asked to present one of the following four documents: proof of complete vaccination against the coronavirus infection, a certificate of a negative PCR test, a certificate of the presence of antibodies or of the previous coronavirus infection. At the press center in Geneva, the journalists will have an opportunity to get an express PCR test free of charge. Only those vaccines certified by the Swiss authorities and the European Medicines Agency are accepted, as well as those included on the list of preparations recommended by the World Health Organization for emergency use. The Russian vaccines are currently not on this list.

As the Kremlin and the White House reported earlier, the meeting of Putin and Biden will take place on June 16 in Geneva. According to the press service of the Russian head of state, the two leaders plan to discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and regulating regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the US president took office.