Putin orders to work out paid Covid vaccination for foreigners in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to work out the matter of paid coronavirus vaccination for foreigners in Russia before the end of June.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Friday, the president noted that the Russian pharma industry is "ready to keep ramping up vaccine production".

"We not only fully fulfill our own demand, but we can provide foreign citizens with an option to come to Russia and take vaccine here," Putin assured.

In this context, he noted the high demand for Russian vaccines, considering their efficiency.

"Furthermore, the practice became widespread when people from various countries, businessmen, and heads of major European companies purposefully come to Russia to take the coronavirus vaccine," the president noted.

"In this regard, I ask the government to analyze all aspects of this matter before the end of this month, with consideration of safety and sanitary requirements; to create conditions for paid vaccination for foreigners in our country," Putin said.

