Putin says Syria sanctions illegal, aimed at suffocating its economy

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union on Syria are illegal and aimed at suffocating the republic’s economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a video conference on Syria with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts.

"Sanctions, which were imposed on Syria bypassing the UN Security Council and therefore are actually illegal, have a negative effect," the Russian leader said.

Putin noted that according to the World Food Program, more than 9 mln Syrians or half of the country’s population need food assistance but despite that and the call on easing the sanctions pressure amid the pandemic, Washington and Brussels had made a decision on extending the restrictions against Damascus.

"In addition, new sanctions were introduced, which are certainly aimed at the desire to suffocate the economy of the Syrian Arab Republic," Putin stressed. Therefore, the Russian president said it was important to consider options for sending humanitarian assistance to Syria to support its people.