Russian PM calls on CIS countries to adopt pragmatic approach to fight against pandemic

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries need to adopt a pragmatic approach to combating the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during an online meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government on Friday.

"I am sure that a positive and pragmatic approach, as well as willingness to take each other’s interests into account, will help us solve even the most complicated of tasks," he noted.

Mishustin particularly touched upon problems that labor migrants were facing amid the pandemic. According to him, foreign nationals "found themselves stranded in other countries" after flights had been cancelled.

"We promptly responded to the situation and provided them with an opportunity to remain in Russia legally. We clearly did everything possible to help them return home and issued work permits to those who did not plan to return home," the Russian prime minister added.