Putin signs law on Cabinet of Minister’s right to impose emergency situation regulations

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law delegating to the Russian government extra powers in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, including the right to impose emergency situation regulations and alert in the whole territory of the country or some parts of it. The law was uploaded to the official legal information portal on Wednesday.

According to the explanatory memorandum, the law was drafted for settling relations that emerge in connection with the need for prompt response to challenges stemming from the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

The Russian government shall enjoy the right, in the event of emergencies or risks of emergencies, to exercise the powers of a single coordinating agency of a unified government system for preventing and eliminating emergencies. Also, the list of emergencies is to be complemented with the risk of a spread of a disease posing a risk to the people.