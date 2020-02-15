Russia’s Lavrov, UN envoy for Syria discuss Syria focusing on situation "on the ground"

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen discussed the Syria crisis placing an emphasis on the need to ensure stability and security "on the ground," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the talks had been held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

"At the talks [Lavrov and Pedersen] discussed the recent developments in Syria with focus on the need to ensure stability and security ‘on the ground,’ based on the respect for sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as the fight against terrorists designed as such by the United Nations Security Council," the statement said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry pointed out that they also touched upon "promotion of the political process in conformity with provisions of Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council, including continuation of the constitution committee’s functioning."