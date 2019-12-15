{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Changes to Minsk deal possible only if Kiev holds talks with Lugansk and Donetsk - Kremlin

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Ukrainian President apparently want to settle the Donbass problem but it takes "will power, political authority and dominance on Ukraine’s political arena"
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Mikhail Metstsel/TASS
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
© Mikhail Metstsel/TASS

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, December 15. /TASS/. It’s possible to change the Minsk agreements only if Kiev jointly works with experts from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) TV program on Russia’s Channel One.

"This is possible. Who can work on Minsk-3? Both sides. That’s why if experts from Kiev sit in the Contact Group or outside it with experts from the DPR and LPR, then they will be apparently able to work on some changes or amendments to the Minsk Package of Measures," Peskov said, commenting on a statement by Ukraine’s envoy to the Contact Group Alexei Reznikov that Ukraine would prepare changes to the Minsk deal by the next Normandy Four summit.

According to Peskov, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky apparently want to settle the Donbass problem but it takes "will power, political authority and dominance on Ukraine’s political arena."

"It is rather yes, the answer is yes. Zelensky is not an advocate of the party of war. [Former Ukrainian President Pyotr] Poroshenko was a personification of the party of war. He was the one to unleash it," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked if the Putin-Zelensky talks at the Normandy Four summit could diminish the chances for another round of armed confrontation in Donbass.

Paris summit results

A Normandy Four summit crisis was held in Paris on Monday, for the first time after a three-year break. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emmanuel Macron of Germany, Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gathered in the Elysee Palace to discuss ways of settling the conflict in Donbass.

The first personal meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, took place during the summit. Before that, they had only telephone conversations. Speaking at a news conference after the summit, the French president hailed this fact as one of the positive results of the summit.

The seven-hours talks yielded a final document committing to paper a number of concrete accords. Among the summit’s expected results was an agreement to exchange prisoners-of-war in Donbass under the formula of "all identified for all identified" by the yearend.

The summit’s participants also called for a complete and all-embracing ceasefire before the end of 2019 and agreed to support an accord within the framework of the Contact Group on the political settlement in eastern Ukraine on three additional sections of disengaging forces and weapons in the conflict area by the end of March 2020.

And last but not least, the leaders agreed to continue the top-level discussion in the Normandy format in a span of four months and to use this time to make further steps towards political settlement of the conflict in Donbass.

Kremlin spokesman warns against being too optimistic about Lavrov’s meeting with Trump
However Dmitry Peskov stressed that the very fact of such a meeting was important
Read more
Russia retains world’s 2nd place by active combat aircraft — research data
The list of the world's top ten active aircraft types includes Russian MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24 frontline bombers
Read more
Dialogue between Russia, UK would benefit both, says Putin
The Russian president wished Boris Johnson good health and success as prime minister
Read more
Zelensky says contract on gas transit with Russia will be signed by year-end
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that "a contract on gas transit is important not only for Ukraine, but for Europe as well"
Read more
Russia joins Nicaragua in warning of color revolution dangers to Latin America
The top diplomat noted that Moscow and Managua share the opinion that attempts are being made in Latin America to repeat the scenario of the color revolutions that is fraught with a risk of a spike in tensions
Read more
Firefighters put out blaze onboard Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier
The area under blazes totaled 500 square meters
Read more
Defense contractor completes delivery of upgraded T-80BVM tanks to Russian troops
The T-80BVM is an upgraded version of the T-80BM tank, featuring an improved 125mm cannon and an enhanced 1,250 hp gas turbine engine
Read more
Kiev’s decentralization amendments to be applicable all over Ukraine — minister
On Friday, Zelensky submitted to the national parliament, Verkhovna Rada, draft constitutional amendments on decentralization of power
Read more
Kremlin: Record-breaking number of journalists accredited to Putin’s news conference
Last year saw 1,702 reporters covering the event, now the number is 1,895
Read more
Zelensky submits draft constitutional amendments on decentralization to Verkhovna Rada
The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said it would not recognize the move
Read more
Expert blasts Zelensky’s call for amending Minsk deal as unacceptable
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky declared his desire on Thursday to change the Minsk peace agreements, describing the procedure as very complicated but necessary
Read more
US OFAC excludes three Russian companies from sanction lists
Russia’s TSAO, Vertikal and Yunikom companies were removed from the black list
Read more
UN General Assembly backs Russia’s arms control resolution
Some 179 states, including the US, voted in favor of the resolution, and no country voted against it
Read more
Positions of Putin and Zelensky don’t coincide on some issues - Kremlin
"Putin and Zelensky have started talking to each other", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told
Read more
Pentagon concerned by Russia, China military buildup — secretary of defense
In his words, "China is expanding its economic ties across Asia," while Russia is attempting "to undermine NATO’s cohesion"
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks on gas transit in Vienna were successful, Naftogaz reports
The main issue in the agenda was the extension of the contract for gas transit from Russia to Europe through Ukraine after 2019, since the current ten-year agreement expires at the end of this year
Read more
US reinstates sanctions on Fordow nuclear facility in Iran
The American diplomat did not answer the question of whether the restoration of sanctions would affect Russia
Read more
Czech president says Putin has major influence on global politics
The Czech leader also singled out Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, also mentioning UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Read more
Sunken Russian submarine breaks surface off Sevastopol - source
The equipment did not belong to the Black Sea Fleet at that moment
Read more
Over 360,000 foreign nationals obtain Russian citizenship in 2019 — interior ministry
Head of the Russian Interior Ministry's department on migration Valentina Kazakova said that last year, around 270,000 foreign nationals obtained Russian citizenship
Read more
Putin vows to improve system of birth support measures in Russia
Payments for the first and the second child were already raised and the maternity capital program was extended
Read more
UK’s Conservative Party secures majority in parliament
The vote counting process is still underway at 54 polling stations
Read more
Sino-Russian trade turnover to exceed $110 bln record in 2019
In 2017, it surged by 20.8% year-on-year to $84.07 bln, while in 2018 it gained 27.1% to over $107 bln
Read more
One person killed in fire onboard Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, says source
The fire could have been caused by a violation of safety rules when carrying out welding work
Read more
Troops test-fire Iskander tactical missile system in Russia’s south
Read more
German top diplomat: Russia never requested Berlin extradite Moscow metro bomber
Heiko Maas said that Moscow had never submitted a request to extradite Zelimkhan Khangoshvili
Read more
EU leaders agree to extend sanctions against Russia for 6 months — source
The current sanctions expire on January 31, 2020
Read more
Abramovich becomes top Russian mogul in foreign mass media
Mass media referred to Abramovich 9,684 times in 2019
Read more
EU sanctions extended to punish Moscow for refusal to review Minsk deal — Russian lawmaker
German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier said there was still no reason to lift the sanctions on Russia
Read more
Putin compares Russian truck maker Kamaz with phoenix rising from ashes
Putin met with Rostec Director General Sergei Chemezov and Kamaz Director General Sergei Kogogin
Read more
White Helmets preparing to stage chemical attack in Syria — Russian Reconciliation Center
Chief of the Russian Reconciliation Center Yury Borenkov said that the White Helmets are preparing a provocation together with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (banned in Russia)
Read more
Russia’s 2018 Olympic champion in figure skating, Alina Zagitova, suspends sporting career
Zagitova said she would continue her training, but will stay aside from major competitions
Read more
Russia, Ukraine complete gas transit talks in Vienna
Read more
Russian, Belarusian prime ministers discuss integration, energy dialogue issues
The sides also discussed the dates of future governmental contacts
Read more
Wall collapses in burning warehouse in Moscow’s south
The fire expanded to 7,000 square meters whereas the building is about 30,000 square meters, according to the Emergencies Ministry
Read more
Simulated attacks repelled with Iskander missile system in southern Russia
The service members blocked the attackers, suppressed key firing positions and provided the Iskander missile system convoy with a chance to break through to the launching site
Read more
Russia mulls supplies of SSJ-100 aircraft to Pakistan
The SSJ-100 is the first civil aircraft developed in Russia
Read more
Russian, Japanese companies plan to jointly design moon robot
The tentative agreement on cooperation was achieved when Japanese company representatives visited Russia this week
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 5 times on interception missions in last week
The Russian Defense Ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented
Read more
Kremlin asks journalists not to bring big banners to Putin’s press conference
Last year’s presidential news conference lasted 3 hours and 43 minutes
Read more
Putin says outgoing year was quite strenuous for him
The main event of 2020 will be the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II and "this is absolutely clear to us," he said
Read more
Nginx dispute already affected IT market — Kremlin official
Peskov added that the infringement on the right to create open-source products while being a corporate employee was even more dangerous
Read more
Three injured in fire onboard Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov
The engulfed area has grown six-fold to 120 square meters
Read more
Russian weapons were illegally copied 500 times abroad over 17 years, says Rostech
In October, Rosoborontexport declared creation a consultative group for the protection of intellectual property rights within the framework of military-technical cooperation with other countries
Read more
Press review: What awaits Algeria after election and US seeks rift between Russia, Turkey
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 13
Read more
Turkey set to sign agreement with Russia to jointly produce missiles — agency
The countries are close to an agreement on the supplies of more S-400 systems, according to Bloomberg
Read more
Number of injured from fire onboard Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier reaches 10
According to an emergency source, they were mostly poisoned by combustion products
Read more
Putin informs Security Council about results of Normandy Four summit — Kremlin
The Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany) summit was held in Paris on December 9
Read more
Dollar drops below 63 rubles for first time since July 25
The euro declined by 0.5% to 70.1 rubles at the same time
Read more
No "momentous breakthrough" made at Normandy summit - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Normandy Four talks had been resumed after a lengthy break
Read more
Russia became stronger in 2019, Kremlin says
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "Russia remains an island of stability in that ocean of turbulence"
Read more