No military solutions to international problems, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. There could be no military solutions to global problems in the present-day conditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"It is absolutely evident today that there can be no military solutions to global problems," he told the 12th convention of the Russian International Studies Association (RISA) at the MGIMO University in Moscow.

The minister stressed that in such conditions the role of diplomacy was unprecedentedly high. "So, all of us who deal with foreign policies, either career diplomats or those involved in parliamentary, research or public diplomacy, bear special responsibility," he stressed.

"I am confident that the ties MGIMO [University] has established with its foreign partners could be seen as a precious contribution to our common efforts to mobilize collective approaches to the resolution of various problems that reckon with the interests of all the states," Lavrov said. "Once we are guided by the considerations of common good for the entire humankind, once we put aside geopolitical, minute-serving reasons stemming from the necessity to resolve internal political matters of electoral cycles in this or that country, we will be able to achieve results."