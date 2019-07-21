Russia to continue assisting Syria in protecting sovereignty - Putin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Moscow will continue assisting Damascus in protecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message congratulating Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Allow me to congratulate you on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries," the message reads. "Over the past decades, we have accumulated significant experience of cooperation in various areas," Putin said, adding that "today, Russia and Syria are allies in the fight against international terrorism and extremism."

"I would like to confirm that Russia will continue to support Syria’s government and people in their efforts to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, ensure security and post-war reconstruction," the Russian president emphasized. "I am confident that through joint efforts, we will defeat terrorist forces on Syrian soil," he noted.

"We believe that boosting Russian-Syrian ties is in our common interest and will help secure regional and global peace and stability," Putin said.