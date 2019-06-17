Russia pays special attention to investment dialogue with South Korea

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Moscow is very much interested in boosting investment cooperation with Seoul, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-Wha on Monday.

"As for strengthening positive trends, we have paid special attention to the prospects of implementing major investment projects, particularly given the role of the joint commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation," he said.

According to Lavrov, the two countries "have good draft plans for cooperation in the area of innovation and cutting-edge technologies." "We have drawn the attention of our colleagues to the proposals that two of our corporations, Roscosmos and Rosatom, earlier presented to Seoul," the Russian top diplomat added.

In turn, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said that the ideas that were hashed over with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will help to stabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Monday, following a meeting with her Russian counterpart.

"We exchanged certain ideas on the Korean Peninsula situation and discussed the measures of partnership and cooperation, which will help stabilize the situation on the Peninsula," she said.