Authorities say blaze-stricken Yakutia suffered more than $50 mln in damage

YAKUTSK, December 10. /TASS/. Raging forest fires that tore through Yakutia, located in Siberia's northeast, in 2021 have left serious damage surpassing 3.7 billion rubles ($50 million), the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office told journalists on Friday.

"During the fire season in 2021, 1,700 wildfires were registered in the region covering an area of about 8 million hectares. The cost of the damage exceeded 3.7 billion rubles ($50 million). Dry thunderstorms triggered the blazes in more than 1,400 cases, while careless handling of fire was the cause in 75 cases, and poor maintenance of power lines was the culprit in six cases," the prosecutor’s office reported.

During the inspections conducted this year, prosecutors pinpointed over 700 violations and adopted about 600 response action reports. The press service specified that the inspections revealed that the relevant authorities should take more effective measures to protect the region’s population and territory from forest fires in the upcoming fire-prone period.

Yakutia is one of Russia’s most fire-prone regions. A state of emergency has been in effect in the region since June 23. This summer, Yakutia endured a heatwave and a spell of dry weather, reaching up to 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees F).