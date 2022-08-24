Firefighters save residential areas in Ryazan Region from wildfires — emergencies minister

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Firefighters have saved residential areas in Russia’s Ryazan Region from wildfires, Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov said on Wednesday.

"Prompt measures and the well-coordinated work of aircraft and ground forces stopped the blazes from spreading. There is currently no danger to residential areas," he noted at a meeting on combating wildfires, chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

The emergencies minister pointed out that two settlements had been partially evacuated for safety reasons.