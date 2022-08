YEREVAN, August 14. /TASS/. Ten people have been rescued from under the debris after an explosion at Yerevan’s Surmalu market, the Armenian emergencies ministry said on Sunday.

"Rescuers have saved ten people from under the debris," it said.

An explosion occurred at Yerevan’s Surmalu wholesale market on Sunday. The blast was followed by fire. According to the Armenian health ministry, one person died and 57 more were hurt. Firefighting efforts continue.