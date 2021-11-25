Fate of 35 miners still unclear after emergency at Listvyazhnaya mine — minister

BELOVO (Kemerovo Region), November 25. /TASS/. Thirty-five miners remain unaccounted for after an emergency at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kemerovo Region, Acting Minister for Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan told journalists.

"The fate of 35 miners is unclear at the moment," he said. The acting emergencies minister arrived at the site upon instructions from the Russian president, holding an emergency meeting to discuss the measures to stabilize the situation.

Smoke was emitted inside the coal mine at a depth of 250 meters on Thursday morning. A source in emergency services told TASS coal dust in a ventilation gallery caught fire, causing smoke to spread throughout the mine.

According to the latest statistics, 11 workers died. The rescue operation has had to be paused, as the concentration of coal mine gas has reached an explosive level. So far, 49 workers are being provided medical assistance, eleven have been allowed to go home for outpatient treatment, and 38 others were hospitalized.