Russian national Alexander Franchetti detained in Prague

PRAGUE, September 12. /TASS/. Russian national Alexander Franchetti has been detained at Prague’s international airport, the Russian embassy in the Czech Republic told TASS on Sunday.

"The Czech police have confirmed that Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti was detained at Prague airport. An officer of the Russian embassy’s consular department is on his way to the airport to provide necessary consular assistance. Russian diplomats are in contact with thee Czech authorities and the man’s relatives," embassy spokesman Nikolai Bryakin said.

According to the local police sources, Franchetti was detained under an international arrest warrant issued by Ukraine.