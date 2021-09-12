{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian national Alexander Franchetti detained in Prague

According to the local police sources, Franchetti was detained under an international arrest warrant issued by Ukraine

PRAGUE, September 12. /TASS/. Russian national Alexander Franchetti has been detained at Prague’s international airport, the Russian embassy in the Czech Republic told TASS on Sunday.

"The Czech police have confirmed that Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti was detained at Prague airport. An officer of the Russian embassy’s consular department is on his way to the airport to provide necessary consular assistance. Russian diplomats are in contact with thee Czech authorities and the man’s relatives," embassy spokesman Nikolai Bryakin said.

According to the local police sources, Franchetti was detained under an international arrest warrant issued by Ukraine.

Hydraulics failure caused Boeing emergency landing in Siberia — investigators
The plane had 333 passengers and 10 crew members on board
Russia will not depend on anyone in maintaining its security — Lavrov
"We are open to cooperation with everybody who is prepared for it on an equitable basis," the Russian foreign minister stressed
US will bear consequences if becomes first to deploy weapons to space — Russian diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that Russia and China had long been calling for using political and diplomatic means to prevent an arms race in space
North Pole platform is due to be accepted on July 1, 2022
The platform will be used for long-term experiments, data processing on the spot and for transmitting results to the mainland
Situation in Afghanistan threatens Russia with new round of migration crisis, ex-PM says
Russian, Israeli militaries to continue exchanging information on Syria — Lavrov
According to Russian foreign minister, the situation in Syria remains challenging in many respects due to the fact that many countries’ interests are intertwined in that process
Merkel reaffirms support for Nord Stream 2 in talks with Polish PM
German Chancellor said about concern that Ukraine remains a transit country for Russian gas
Russian cosmonauts commence spacewalk for integration of Nauka ISS module
They will need to connect a large amount of various cables and mount rails on the module’s external surface
Russia has no intention of fighting Ukraine, only Kiev can incite war, senior MP says
Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky said that he did not rule out a full-fledged war with Russia
Start of gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 depends on German regulator — MFA
"The carbon footprint of gas transportation through Nord Stream 2 is more than five times lower in comparison with alternative routes, this is known. All documents on this account have already been provided," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted
War on Russian mass media declared by West - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia had to take tit-for-tat measures and did not extend the visa of BBC journalist Sarah Rainsford after a TASS employee had faced similar problems
‘Inept as Ukraine’s president’: Top senator blasts Zelensky’s remarks on ‘war with Russia’
Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council said that "Unfortunately, the current statement by Zelensky only confirms his helplessness and ineptness as the Ukrainian president"
Britain refuses to consider TASS staffers' visa applications — Foreign Ministry
"London indulges in refusals to grant visas and in other manipulations in relation to Russian journalists," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted
EU should pay attention to Kiev after President Zelensky’s war remarks - Russian speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin is convinced that Russians and Ukrainians "are one people that became split because of politicians like Zelensky"
Russian diplomat warns of looming potential for terrorist haven to pop up in Central Asia
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that "the Americans have certainly lost" because of developments in Afghanistan, "but probably everyone, except the Taliban, is at a disadvantage"
Fake news discrediting Zapad-2021 drills comes from Ukraine — Russian Defense Ministry
The reports citing the Rospotrebnadzor Voronezh Region Directorate about Russian servicemen who allegedly got sick during the Zapad-2021 joint strategic exercise are fake and totally false," the Ministry said
Sputnik V efficacy against Delta strain varies from 83 to 94% — vaccine developer
According to the expert, Pfizer’s and Moderna’s efficacy, according to the US and Israeli universities, varied from slightly more than 40 to 52%
Russian senate speaker expects EU to approve Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
Valentina Matviyenko added that Russia would continue working to ensure the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, including with EU countries
Ukrainian leader’s words about risk of war with Russia divorced from reality — diplomat
The Ukrainian leader earlier stated that he admitted the probability of a full-fledged war with Russia and believed that this would be the 'greatest mistake'
Putin attends ceremony to unveil monument to medieval Prince Alexander Nevsky
The monument is more than 20 meters tall and was built to mark the 800th anniversary since Alexander Nevsky’s birth
Russian cosmonauts complete seven-hour spacewalk
This was a part of the mission to integrate the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module with the International Space Station
Ukraine reinforces border over Zapad-2021 drills — lawmaker
According to Sergey Ionushas, the border is being patrolled by service dog units around the clock and is monitored from observations posts
WHO expects full set of documents on Sputnik V for evaluation, immunization expert says
Senior immunization specialist of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Oleg Benes noted that the WHO continues to actively cooperate with Russian representatives on the issues of preparing a full package of paperwork in order to evaluate the Sputnik V
Plans for US air defense in Ukraine is Russia's 'red line' — Duma committee chief
Vladimir Shamanov pointed out that Russia should reserve the right to take retaliatory steps in case these plans materialized
Taliban cancels inauguration ceremony of Afghan interim government
Inamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, denied previously disseminated information that the inauguration was supposedly scheduled for September 11, calling it rumors
Putin pays last respects to late emergencies minister
Yevgeny Zinichev will be buried in St. Petersburg, where he was born
Press review: What's Russia’s view of new Afghan government and Iran seeks SCO membership
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 9th
Russia and Belarus to create single payment space within Union State — Putin
But t is too early to talk about a common currency for Russia and Belarus, President said
ISS orbit raised ahead of Soyuz MS-19 launch
Engines of the Zveda service module were switched on at 21:54 and worked for 31 seconds
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Nord Stream 2 to be commissioned before year end — project operator
Earlier on Friday, Gazprom reported that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed
Russian mass media outlets are denied accreditation at Sept 11 ceremonies
The 9/11 Memorial Museum's press office explained that there had been too many requests, while the number of seats was limited, although the blank form of the accreditation request said that one mass media outlet can delegate up two staffers
Integration of Russia, Belarus to continue on equitable basis, Kremlin says
"Goals are set in union programs that are virtually complete and ready for signing," Dmitry Peskov added
Taliban kills ex-Vice President Saleh’s brother — report
According to the report, Rohullah Azizi was detained and later executed last night in the Panjshir Province of Afghanistan
Construction of Nord Stream 2 completed — Gazprom
According to Gazprom, 5.6 bln cubic meters of gas can be supplied through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline this year
Russia to vote against IAEA resolution condemning Iran if it put to vote — diplomat
The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action has had several offline meetings in Vienna since April to find ways to restore the nuclear deal in its original form
Zelensky's speculations about risk of Russia-Ukraine war apocalyptic — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin had reacted to such a statement by the Ukrainian leader with regret
Nobody will listen to statements about "danger" of Nord Stream 2 — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also said that "Russia hopes that no one and nothing will be able to hamper the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 project"
Ukrainian president says he seeks to have more substantive talks with Putin
Vladimir Zelensky added that he would like to have a more meaningful discussion than during the first Normandy format meeting
Press review: Dushanbe against Taliban-only gov’t and Russia, Israel talk Iran in Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 10th
Russia to test first T-90M tank with over-the-horizon vision — source
According to the source, the decision on serial deliveries of this version of the tank to the Russian troops will be made after the trials
Taliban invite Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, others to cabinet announcement event — TV
It is noted that the necessary procedures for the announcement of the composition of the new cabinet have been completed
Russia, Belarus agree 28 Union State programs — Putin
The plan is that they will be approved at a meeting of the Union State Council of Ministers in Minsk, Russian President said
Putin appoints Alexander Chupriyan as acting Minister of Emergency Situations
On Wednesday, September 8, the Ministry announced that Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died on duty during the exercise in Norilsk
Artistic gymnastics refereeing in Tokyo revealed politicized nature of Olympics — official
During the Tokyo Olympics, Israeli athlete Linoy Ashram won over Team ROC’s Dina Averina despite a serious mistake — the loss of an item
Russia may set record in new housing supply in 2021, Putin says
The president noted that when the construction volumes increase, other issues emerge such as the problems of creating social and transport infrastructure
Moscow expects US Embassy to report real reason for Sullivan’s summoning — diplomat
Earlier, the embassy claimed that John Sullivan was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to "discuss bilateral relations" and Joe Biden’s intent for stable and predictable relations with Moscow
US military construction efforts in Afghanistan instantly turn to dust - Medvedev
According to him, the United States failed trying to provide military support to the previously established Afghan regime
Unclear how situation in Afghanistan will affect regional, global security — Putin
In Vladimir Putin’s view, it is totally justified that the BRICS member states pay special attention to this issue
Ukraine’s president admits to probability of war with Russia
At the same time, Zelensky is convinced that this would be a wrong scenario for the development of events
Putin discusses forming common defense space with Belarusian president
In this regard, the upcoming joint military exercise Zapad-2021, which will take place in Russia and Belarus, is very important, Russian President said
