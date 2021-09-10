Illinois shooting leaves six injured

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. A shooting has broken out in East St. Louis, Illinois, six people have been rushed to hospital, the local NBC branch reported.

According to the TV channel, the police were notified on Thursday evening that 12 people had been wounded in the shooting. However, the precise number of affected people and the reason behind the incident are not clear yet.

It is noted that a car collided with a commuter rail train in the same area but police officers are unsure whether this incident is linked to the shooting. According to the local Fox News channel, the police are looking for six suspects.