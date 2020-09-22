Ukrainian and Russian nationals detained in Crimea on suspicion of inciting extremism

SIMFEROPOL, September 22. /TASS/. A Ukrainian national has been detained in Crimea on suspicion of inciting extremism, along with a resident of Yevpatoria, who is suspected of terrorism justification and propaganda. The Russian national carried components of explosives, the press service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Department for Crimea and Sevastopol informed reporters on Tuesday.

"In September 2020, the Ukrainian national spread pamphlets on the territory of Crimean cities calling for action aimed to infringe on the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation, and on September 19, he was detained by FSB Department employees. Besides, on September 21, the FSB Department detained a Russian national born in 1992 involved in public justification and propaganda of terrorism. Components of explosives, objects similar to firearms and munitions, pamphlets of extremist nature and other objects demonstrating the unlawful activity of the detained person were found and seized," the message says.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian national arrived in Crimea "to find accomplices with the aim to destabilize the public and political situation in the region," after which he was detained as part of the efforts to prevent extremist action and terrorism propaganda on the peninsula from the side of Ukrainian nationalist communities, the press service informed. "Pamphlets of an extremist nature, along with the means of communications used to carry out unlawful activity, were seized at his place of residence." Criminal proceedings have been launched against the Ukrainian national on charges of inciting extremism.

The Russian national has been charged with public calls for carrying out terrorist activity, public justification of terrorism or terrorism propaganda, and public calls for inciting extremist actions and actions aimed to infringe upon Russia’s territorial integrity.