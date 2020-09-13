Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day - crisis center

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Eleven more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities nearing 5,000, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

"Eleven coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,993.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious among other Russian regions, has significantly improved. By today, Moscow has reported more than 271,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Some 229,500 patients have recovered.

To date, 1,062,811 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 876,225 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 18,578 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.