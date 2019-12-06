Thieves steal mostly money, jewelry in Moscow, but everything in sight in regions — police

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Thieves steal mostly money, jewelry and valuable antiques in Moscow, while in remote Russian regions their target might be anything, Vladislav Paramonov, chief of a department of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Criminal Investigation Department, said on Friday.

"For example, in the Moscow Region, the main targets for offences are money, both in the cash and cashless forms. In addition, jewelry, gold items and antiques," he said on a radio station. "In general, it can be everything in sight in remote regions."

According to Paramonov, in regions thieves steal spades and rakes in the countryside, as well as contents of parcels, metal structures, wires, cars, and foodstuffs and clothes from stores.

According to the senior police officer, pickpocketing, when valuables are stolen from clothes, bags and other hand luggage and that was disclosed by the police, has dropped seven percent. Paramonov added that CCTV surveillance helps to identify pickpockets.

"Nevertheless, the specifics of collecting evidence in criminal cases into thefts from clothes or bags shows that a pickpocket must be caught red-handed. In this case, we can surely prove the perpetrator’s guilt and his intent to steal," he stressed.