Major Russian tour operators not selling packages for MV Hondius liner — association

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Major Russian tour operators are not selling cruise packages for MV Hondius ship where a hantavirus was found, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said.

"MV Hondius is an ice class expedition ship for polar travels, designed approximately for 170 passengers and 70 crewmembers. Cruise packages for her were sold in Russia also but the tour operators clarified major players did not work with this product," the association said.

Travel Club Special company, the one that is selling such packages, said no tourists from its side were on board the vessel, ATOR added.

At least three people died as a result of a potential hantavirus outbreak on board of MV Hondius cruise liner flying the flag of the Netherlands. She was making a voyage from Argentina to Cabo Verde, a spokesperson of the World Health Organization said.