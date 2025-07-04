Rostec not considering Astrakhan port sale

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Rostec is not considering the issue of selling shares in the Astrakhan port and is going to develop it as an important logistical hub on the North-South route, the state corporation’s press service told TASS.

"We inform in view of publications in mass media that the Rostec State Corporation is not considering the issue of selling shares in the Astrakhan port and keeps plans of developing this transport hub as a logistical hub on the North-South route, important for the country," Rostec said.

Iran’s Nasim Bahr Kish earlier send an offer to shareholders of the Astrakhan Port to buy their shares, according to the mandatory offer of the company posted on the website of the port. Nasim Bahr Kish holds 53.66% of shares in the Astrakhan port. Rostec holds 25.5% shares in the port.