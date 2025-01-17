Russia, partners to continue mining in Arctic — Russian Direct Investment Fund

RIYADH, January 17. /TASS/. Russia will continue to cooperate with other countries to build up mining in the Arctic and investments in infrastructures for transportation of reserves, the Russian Direct Investment Fund's CEO Kirill Dmitriev said at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh.

"Russia is focused on the future and can see many investment opportunities in mining in the Arctic," he said. "An important element here is the Northern Sea Route that cuts by 40% the time to ship goods between Europe and Asia. Therefore, we have been working to remain a global player in the mineral market, including through investments in infrastructures, and we aim to partner with other countries to build up the production."

It is important to develop mineral resources in the Arctic in partnership with other countries - environmentally friendly and jointly, he added. "No doubt, Russia will develop a significant part of the Arctic subsoil. Therefore, if other countries invest in the Arctic exploration and production, it will be beneficial for the whole world. Clearly the demand for resources will only grow," he said in conclusion.