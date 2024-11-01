Russian auto dealer expects IFRS revenues above $2.9 bln in 2024

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Rolf’s revenues under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) can be above 280 bln rubles ($2.9 bln) in 2024, CEO of the Russian car dealer Roman Antonov told reporters.

Rolf received 324 bln rubles ($3.3 bln) in revenues in 2023 and they can therefore decline by 13.6% this year.

"Revenues, I believe, will be above 280 bln under IFRS this year," the chief executive said.

"Our EBITDA is 8.5 bln [rubles] ($87 mln) [as of the end of ten months]. We plan to close the year with the EBITDA of 10 bln [rubles] ($102.4 mln); this is 25% smaller than in the last year. I would like to highlight nevertheless that among all the car dealers sharing reporting statements, we continue to top the list by all indicators," the company added.

Rolf is among the leading car dealers in Russia.