Rosatom showing steady growth by key indicators — CEO

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Planned revenues of Rosatom to total at least three trillion rubles ($30.9 bln) as of the end of 2024, while tax payments will be more than 570 bln rubles ($5.9 bln), CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rosatom currently comprises more than 460 enterprises operating in more than 70 countries in 120 business areas, Likhachev said. "The state corporation demonstrates steady growth by all key indicators of operations. Consolidated revenues was over 2.6 trillion rubles ($26.8 bln) in 2023. It is expected to total at least three trillion rubles as of 2024 year-end," the chief executive said.

Growth of revenues is provided in the first instance on account of new business areas and international operations, Likhachev noted. Taxes and payments to the social insurance fund are growing along with the rise in production volumes. Such payments will total almost 576 bln rubles ($5.9 bln), he added.