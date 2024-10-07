Russian Agriculture Ministry expects agribusiness products export growth in 2024

GELENDZHIK, October 7. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture expects that exports of agriculture products will grow in physical terms annually, Minister Oksana Lut told reporters on the sidelines of the Bioprom international forum.

"For exports of agricultural products, we will most probably decline against the last year or will be in flat in terms of the dollar equivalent in view of very low prices in the international market. However, we already 7% above last-year figures as regards the physical volume. We hope to keep this trend, that is, we are growing from year to year exactly in physical terms from the standpoint of export volumes," Lut said.

The agriculture minister said in late September that Russian agricultural produce exports totaled 74 mln metric tons since the year start, up 7% year on year.