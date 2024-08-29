Rosatom will not leave global markets — CEO

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Rosatom will not leave global markets and will operate in Europe in particular, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"We will not leave international markets; we will work everywhere, including in Europe. Rosatom will offer new solutions in the global market every year to secure the indisputable fact of global leadership. Our projects take our and our competitors breath away," he said.

The chief executive spoke at the conference dedicated to the 75th anniversary from the test day of the first national nuclear charge RDS-1.