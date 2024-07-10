Russia, Tajikistan to expand industrial cooperation, logistics

DUSHANBE, July 10. /TASS/. An agreement has been reached by Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan Sherali Kabir and Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Anton Alikhanov to expand industrial cooperation and logistics between the two countries, the Tajik ministry reported following the ministers’ meeting on the sidelines of the international industrial trade fair Innoprom.

At the meeting "the sides shared views on prospects of recovery of industrial ties and the creation of new production chains, which is of key importance for economic growth and wellbeing of the population," the report said. "Special consideration was given to issues of industrial cooperation and development of partnership projects in various sectors, including mining and textiles, which will become a basis for further progress," the ministry said.

Kabir and Alikhanov also noted "the importance of developing the transport and logistics center that will allow seriously improving trade terms and products exchange." "Both parties expressed readiness to continue fruitful cooperation and implementation of new initiatives aimed at fortifying economic ties," according to the report.

The international industrial trade fair Innoprom is taking place in Yekaterinburg on July 8-11. Tajikistan is presented by a delegation of the government headed by Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda at the exhibition. The republic’s stand also works at the trade fair, with more than 40 companies presenting their products. Rasulzoda spoke earlier at a strategic session of the exhibition, as well as met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

